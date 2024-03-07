MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Trading Down 1.7%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.51. 2,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.
