Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $380.97

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.97 ($4.84) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.63). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.81), with a volume of 46,438 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.01) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIDW

Midwich Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Midwich Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 395.10. The stock has a market cap of £402.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,857.14 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.