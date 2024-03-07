Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 132,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,389,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Millennium Group International Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millennium Group International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Millennium Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Millennium Group International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

