Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.78

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $73.54, with a volume of 12336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,175 shares of company stock worth $2,094,957. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

