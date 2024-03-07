Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $70.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $144.33 or 0.00214743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,210.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.00644101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00131908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00057891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00161547 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,407,392 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

