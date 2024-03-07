Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,951 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 960,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,772. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $92.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

