Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,949 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,556 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

