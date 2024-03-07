Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.96. 1,002,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

