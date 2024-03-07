Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DVY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.36. 318,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,396. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

