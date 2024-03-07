Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.52. 12,792,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,716,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.