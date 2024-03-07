Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,028,000. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,724,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,915. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.