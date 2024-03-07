Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCZ traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,360. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.