Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $31,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. 3,568,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,994. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

