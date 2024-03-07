Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $51.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $51,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.51. 1,226,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,451. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

