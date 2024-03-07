Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $69.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $69,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 290,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.39. 464,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.