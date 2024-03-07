Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,141 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $85,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,292 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

