Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Centene stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,519. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

