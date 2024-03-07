Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 2,410,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

