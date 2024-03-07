Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $334.62. 784,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,318. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $335.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average of $292.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

