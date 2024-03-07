Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

SPLG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

