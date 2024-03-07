MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-$0.39 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.53 and its 200 day moving average is $391.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $439.86.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

