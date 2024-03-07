MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.270-2.490 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.01. 2,995,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,422. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.27.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $439.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.