MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.27-$2.49 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 1.24.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
