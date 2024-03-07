Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.42 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $431.27 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00063961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00021944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,109,006,174 coins and its circulating supply is 841,152,697 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

