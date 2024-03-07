Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,919,490 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.78% of International Business Machines worth $2,280,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.59. 2,180,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

