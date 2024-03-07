Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Texas Instruments worth $2,250,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $177.00. 2,135,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

