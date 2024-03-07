Morgan Stanley Sells 116,279 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116,279 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,307,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $608.78. 1,277,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,305. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.69 and a 200 day moving average of $468.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

