Morgan Stanley Sells 1,224,676 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,632,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,343,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.74. 1,837,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.91.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

