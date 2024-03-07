MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading 2.7% Higher

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €226.30 ($245.98) and last traded at €225.10 ($244.67). 182,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €219.20 ($238.26).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of €212.35 and a 200-day moving average of €193.75.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

