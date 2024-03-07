Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 314,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.29. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,779,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

