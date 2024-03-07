Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as low as C$1.88. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 66,112 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$170.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

