Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $249,705.36 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $249,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33.

Natera Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 1,308,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,756. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.