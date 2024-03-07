Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $249,705.36 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $249,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13.
- On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.
- On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33.
Natera Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 1,308,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,756. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.