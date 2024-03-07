Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $29,442.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00133850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

