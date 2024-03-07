Navcoin Price Hits $0.0437 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,402.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00038603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

