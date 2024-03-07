NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,025 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 58,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 308,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

