Nexum (NEXM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $229.35 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 31% against the dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $229.35 million and $57,311.23 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

