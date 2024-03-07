NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00016010 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00024424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,967.37 or 0.99831468 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00148639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.