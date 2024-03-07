Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.65. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 69,463 shares trading hands.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

