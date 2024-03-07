NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.67. 1,336,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,504,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

