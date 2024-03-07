Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.25

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.