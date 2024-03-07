Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Down 1.5%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.79. 140,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 123,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
