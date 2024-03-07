Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Down 1.5%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.79. 140,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 123,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

