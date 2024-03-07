Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.68. 532,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16,386% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
