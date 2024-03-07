NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $119.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

