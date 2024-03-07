Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.4%

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.81). 192,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 160,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.50 ($5.83).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £815.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.35. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Dubens bought 40,500 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £183,870 ($233,367.18). Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

