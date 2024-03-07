OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Trading 0% Higher

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.91. 370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
