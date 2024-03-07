OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 139,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 411,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OABI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

OmniAb Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.