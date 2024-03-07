Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Shares Up 14.4%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 16,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 8.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

