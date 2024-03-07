Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.52

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.52 and traded as low as C$51.34. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.53, with a volume of 866,276 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.50.

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total value of C$5,265,843.20. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

