OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OppFi also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get OppFi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPFI

OppFi Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 610,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,703. The stock has a market cap of $419.44 million, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.30. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OppFi by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 99,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 46.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OppFi by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.