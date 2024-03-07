Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $14.31 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

